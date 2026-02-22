WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 2 – Hour 3

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of runners took over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa for the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Sunday. Watch finishers with the Tampa Bay 28 finish line camera.

Videos are in 15-minute increments. See the time in the video to find your finish! These are the third hour of clips.

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line day 2 hour 3

Time: 03:07:19 - 03:22:19

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line day 2 hour 3 clip 9 (3a)

Download link: https://bit.ly/4tQkrkY

Time: 03:22:20 - 03:37:20

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 3 clip 10 (3b)

Download link: https://bit.ly/4avDjyj

Time: 03:37:21 - 03:52:21

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 3 clip 11 (3c)

Download link: https://bit.ly/3ZPThgC

Time: 03:52:22 - 04:17:22

Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line Hour 3 clip 12 (3d)

Download link: https://bit.ly/3OD9vXS