WATCH: 2026 Gasparilla Distance Classic finish line day 2 – Hours 4 and 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of runners took over Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa for the 2026 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic on Sunday. Watch finishers with the Tampa Bay 28 finish line camera.
Videos are in 15-minute increments. See the time in the video to find your finish! These are the fourth and fifth hour of clips.
Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line day 2 hour 4
Time: 04:17:23 - 04:32:23
Download link: https://bit.ly/3MUI8bm
[NOTE: the clock changes to the lower time for new races crossing the finish line]
Time: 04:32:24 - 04:47:24
Download link: https://bit.ly/4tOozlJ
Time: 04:47:25 - 5:02:25
Download link: https://bit.ly/46p5sVk
Sunday| Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Finish Line day 2 hour 5
Time: 5:02:26 - 5:17:26
Download link: https://bit.ly/3ZPU5ly
Time: 5:17:27 - 5:23:27
Download link: https://bit.ly/4s4WrJp
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