Rescues in Action: Lily Rose, Luna and Peach

Lily Rose

Hi, I’m Lily Rose 🌸—a 4-year-old white sableback Husky with one icy-blue eye and one warm brown eye, so they call me “Fire and Ice.” I like to think I carry both in my heart, too—playful energy when we’re out exploring, and sweet, calming love when we’re at home together.

I’m already housebroken (I’ll gently paw at you when I need to go out), and I’m learning crate time is okay, though I’d rather be free to snooze by your side. I get along great with other dogs, and I’m a gentle soul at heart, but I might be a little too bouncy around very small kids.

Walks? Oh, I love them! I might start off pulling with excitement, but I settle into one of the most polite walking partners you’ll ever meet. My favorite place in the world is wherever you are—on the couch, in bed, or just hanging out in the same room. I’ll lean into you for cuddles, roll on my back with a happy wiggle, and do my signature tail-wagging, butt-wiggling dance that’s guaranteed to make you smile.

I’m working on “stay” (a girl has to keep some mystery!) and learning that it’s okay to be alone sometimes, though I’m happiest when I know my people are near. I’m not perfect, but I am perfectly ready to love you with everything I have. If you’re looking for a best friend who’s equal parts beauty, joy, and devotion… I’m your girl. 💙🤎

Interested in adopting? Click here.

Luna

Luna was rescued from a hoarding case in Puerto Rico 3+ years ago and came to Florida for a better chance at finding a forever home. She is an incredible pup, but often gets overlooked for her breed and activity level.

She is a very active, smart, sweet girl who LOVES the water, car rides, and does great with dogs she knows well and loves to play! She is also a big time cuddler in the home.

Click here for adoption details.

Peach

Hi, I’m Peach! I just turned 1 yrs old (DOB 09/07/2024) I'm a Virgo, full of energy, and overflowing with love! I’m the kind of girl who greets life (and people!) with tail wags, happy hops (like a bunny), and a big ol’ smile. I grew up with other dogs and would love a furry sibling to play and snuggle with. The more the merrier, right? I adore humans—big and small—and while I can get a little too excited when saying hi, I’m working on my manners. I’m already housebroken (yep, nailed that part!) and I know a few tricks too.

I'm pretty smart if I do say so myself. I love to run, zoom, chasing lizards, playing fetch (I go get it but don't bring back to you) and play, so a fenced backyard would be a dream come true. Once I’ve had my fun, you’ll find me curled up next to you for some cozy couch time. Whether we’re going for walks or you’re carrying me like the princess I am (no shame!), I’m happiest just being with my people.

Click here for adoption details.



