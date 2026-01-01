Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HCFR: Fireworks caused overnight house fire in Riverview

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Riverview caused by fireworks.

HCFR said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a residential structure fire on Miles Marsh Drive at approximately 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Units arrived to find a fully engulfed two-story residence, with the fire threatening a neighboring house, per the report.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in just under an hour, and residents were able to evacuate safely before the crews arrived with no injuries reported.

According to HCFR, investigators determined fireworks were the cause of the fire, and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family living in the residence.

Officials said there were three other working fires handled by HCFR overnight, and fireworks were identified as the cause of two of them.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

