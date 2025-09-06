Rescues in Action: Meadow & Daisy Duke, Daisy, and Mocha

Meadow and Daisy Duke

Looking for double the love, double the fun, and double the snuggles? Meadow and Daisy are an inseparable duo who balance each other beautifully and are ready to find their forever home—together.

✨ Meadow (12 years young) is the wise, quirky lady of the pair. She’s independent, funny, and full of character. Meadow loves napping in sunspots, watching the world go by through the window, and making you laugh with her silly habits (like barking at animals on TV or giving “drive-by kisses”). She snores like the little old lady she is, and it’s downright adorable! Meadow is food-motivated, loves treats, and will happily remind you when it’s time for dinner or a potty break. She’s still working on consistent potty training, since she sometimes needs to go out more often with age, but she does her best to let you know when nature calls.

✨ Daisy (9 years old) is the ultimate Velcro pup. She lives for snuggles, belly rubs, and being as close to her human as possible. If you stop petting her, she’ll nudge your hand to remind you that she’s still on cuddle duty! Daisy is fully house-trained, an excellent sleeper (right by your side), and just a total sweetheart through and through.

Together, these two golden girls:

🐾 Do wonderfully on leash and enjoy strolls side by side—Meadow likes to sniff and take her time, while Daisy loves to explore a bit more.

🐾 Are crate-trained and settle best when they’re together.

🐾 Absolutely love their treats (though Daisy can be a little picky, Meadow never says no!).

🐾 Bring warmth, loyalty, and laughter to everyone they meet.

Meadow and Daisy share a beautiful bond—they comfort each other when their humans aren’t around and bring out the best in one another. Whoever adopts them will gain twice the joy, twice the companionship, and twice the love. 💕

If you’ve got space in your heart (and on your couch!) for two, Meadow and Daisy are waiting to meet you!

Click here for adoption details.

Daisy

Hi there! Daisy is a resilient Beagle with a heart full of love, eager to find her forever family! She's been through a lot, but thankfully, a kind neighbor stepped in after her previous situation, and the incredible team at HLDR got her back on her paws. They helped her recover from fleas and worms, and now she's feeling fantastic. As a true Beagle, she's bursting with excitement when she meets new people, and she thrives on social interactions. However, her curious Beagle nature also makes her a bit of an escape artist, so a secure, fenced yard and careful door management are a must for her. She's currently enjoying the company of her foster brother and has even claimed his dog bed as her own cozy spot.

Her ideal home is one that cherishes the Beagle breed, understands our need for activity and mental stimulation, and provides a safe and loving environment. She's ready for daily walks, exploring a secure yard, lots of snuggles, and perhaps some car adventures! If you're a Beagle lover seeking a loyal and affectionate companion, she's the girl for you!

Click here for adoption details!

Mocha

Meet Mocha!

This sweet 4-year-old, 33-lb cutie is ready to find her forever family! Mocha is friendly, affectionate, and loves attention. She walks beautifully on a leash, is house trained, and is very treat motivated (which makes her extra easy to train!).

Mocha enjoys playtime and gets along well with other dogs when properly introduced. She’s spayed, microchipped, and up to date on all vaccines—so she’s all set to go home!

If you’re looking for a happy, loving companion who will brighten your days, Mocha may be the perfect match. 💕🐾

Click here for adoption details!



