Gulfport business owners prepare for Geckofest

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — One of Gulfport’s biggest festivals begins Saturday, and local shop owners aren’t only excited for the festivities, they’re also looking forward to the impact it could have on business.

"People are quirky and different and everybody is happy to see everybody and so friendly," said Maria Marsden, owner of Fashion to the Rescue.

"Quirky and fun, eclectic," said Barbara Banno, owner of Stella's Fine Diner.

For a quirky little town comes a quirky little festival.

"It's the party of the year down here in Gulfport, so everybody is just gearing up for a lot of fun," said Banno.

The star of the event: a gecko.

"Something about a cool sunglasses-wearing, surfing gecko appeals to the people around here," said Dylan Miller, a chef at Gulfport Brewery.

"There's not really anything quite like this that goes on anywhere else," said Tori Gee, who works at the Gallery in Gulfport.

25 years later, the festival is still going strong.

WFTS

"We have three stands, a band, we have the circus people doing their fires and hoops, and all the food trucks and vendors," said Gee.

And for the anniversary, many local businesses are going all out.

"We're dropping a new menu at Gulfport Brewery to ring that in," said Miller.

Not only is it the 25th year of the annual festival this Saturday…it's an event local business owners are relying on.

"Summer is our slowest time, and then we were impacted by the hurricanes last year," said Banno.

"People were struggling and now finally we are getting back to some kind of normality to its really helping," said Marsden.

The event brings in thousands of people.

"Not only bringing our regulars, who we appreciate so much, but bringing in new faces. People that will experience new food and what Gulfport has to offer, which is a lot," said Miller.

WFTS

"I'm looking forward to being busy, getting a lot of sales, seeing a lot of people, seeing them dressed up," said Marsden.

As locals gear up for the big day, they're hoping for a big crowd.

"This weekend defines what Gulfport is about…so if you really want to know and understand the true essence of what Gulfport is all about, this is the weekend to be there," said Banno.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County.

