Largo homeowners voice environmental concerns surrounding potential housing project

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a Largo community are expressing environmental concerns about a proposed affordable housing development.

Marva Perry has lived near Pine Street in Largo for almost 50 years.

"I've been in this house since 1978…I planted that oak tree right there," said Perry.

Her backyard is filled with plants, and one of her biggest passions is the environment, which is why she's worried about an empty plot of land near her home.

"It's crazy…and there was all kinds of things being dumped on that property, we know that for a fact," said Perry.

According to Pinellas County leaders, a developer applied for a land-use amendment to allow affordable housing units to be built on the empty property

People who live near the property contacted Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton about the project.

She met up with Perry and learned she is worried about it.

"We don't want this in our community," said Perry.

She has some environmental concerns. The property used to serve as an old landfill and dumping ground.

A study back in 1997 showed very high organic vapor readings at two boring sites and labs that found arsenic, barium, chromium and lead in shallow samples of the soil.

People who live around the land, said they at least want to see some sort of mitigation or another study done before any kind of development moves forward.

"They need to go out, they need to do some borings, and some testing to be done at certified labs, so that we will know the truth about what is going on out there now," said Perry.

Another homeowner, Charles Langley said he's seen toxic materials dumped on the land over the years... and whenever it rains, brown water builds up near his home.

"The brown foam is still forming, I know it's from the property next door. It drains out right along my property line. Ive had to deal with it for years," said Langley.

He's also worried about safety.

"Could make people sick and I don't know how they are going to prepare the property to build on it with all the stuff that's buried over there," said Langley.

Last week, after Green Energy for North America, LLC requested the land use amendment, the local planning agency recommended denial.

Another hearing for the property is happening on November 18.

I contacted the attorney who represents the developer.

She sent a statement saying "...our client is very much aware of the challenges with this property and will be meeting with DEP to ensure the remedial requirements are in compliance for the health and safety for the general public and the people who will be living on the property."

The developer also stated there is a need for affordable housing in Pinellas County.

Perry hopes more is done to ensure health and safety.

"I try not to worry about it but it is very stressful to have to fight," said Perry.



