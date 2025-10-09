Teen bicyclist faces life-threatening injuries after crash in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said 16-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car.
The crash took place just before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Court Street in Clearwater.
The teen male bicyclist was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg with potential life-threatening injuries, CPD said.
Clearwater Police and Fire are on the scene.
According to officials, eastbound lanes of Court Street, east of Missouri Avenue, are closed for investigation.
This is a developing story.
