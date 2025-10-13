Man arrested after injuring 2 children in jet ski crash: Pinellas deputies

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a man was arrested after a jet ski crash that injured two children.

PCSO said 48-year-old Daniel Patrick Grubert was operating a WaveRunner near Johns Pass shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Deputies said Grubert was racing another jet ski, wasn't looking ahead of him, and realized he was about to crash into another WaveRunner and jumped off the jet ski.

Grubert's jet ski crashed into a WaveRunner operated by 45-year-old Walter Wodzien, who had two children on his jet ski at the time of the crash. All three were ejected from the WaveRunner.

Both children were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Wodzien was not injured, per the report.

Deputies said Grubert showed signs of impairment and was arrested and charged with two counts of BUI causing serious bodily injury and one count of reckless operation of a vessel.

The investigation is ongoing.