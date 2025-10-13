Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man arrested after injuring 2 children in jet ski crash: Pinellas deputies

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office generic.png
WFTS
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office generic.png
Posted

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a man was arrested after a jet ski crash that injured two children.

PCSO said 48-year-old Daniel Patrick Grubert was operating a WaveRunner near Johns Pass shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Deputies said Grubert was racing another jet ski, wasn't looking ahead of him, and realized he was about to crash into another WaveRunner and jumped off the jet ski.

Grubert's jet ski crashed into a WaveRunner operated by 45-year-old Walter Wodzien, who had two children on his jet ski at the time of the crash. All three were ejected from the WaveRunner.

Both children were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Wodzien was not injured, per the report.

Deputies said Grubert showed signs of impairment and was arrested and charged with two counts of BUI causing serious bodily injury and one count of reckless operation of a vessel.

The investigation is ongoing.

It's been one year since Hurricane Milton impacted our community. Tampa Bay 28 revisited some of Tampa Bay's hardest hit areas to show the recovery and the work that still needs to be done.

Hurricane Milton 1 Year: Forest Hills

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.