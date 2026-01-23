Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to host annual post-Gasparilla cleanup

TAMPA, Fla. — Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (KTBB) announced it is hosting its annual After Gasparilla Cleanup on Sunday, Feb. 1.
The After Gasparilla Cleanup is a community wide volunteer event that brings residents together to remove beads, litter and other debris left behind after the Gasparilla festivities.
Last year, KTBB said hundreds of volunteers collected thousands of pounds of trash, recyclables and beads, which helped reduce the amount of waste that might impact local wildlife and waterways in Tampa Bay.
KTBB will provide all cleanup supplies, including gloves, trash bags, grabbers and safety vests. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.
Volunteers can choose from the following seven clean-up locations along the parade route:
- Fred Ball Park
- 2629 Rubideau St., Tampa
- Bern's Park
- 1400 S. Howard Ave., Tampa
- Kate Jackson Community Center
- 821 S. Rome Ave., Tampa
- Bank of America
- 249 S. Hyde Park Ave., Tampa
- SOHO (MacDinton's Parking Lot)
- 405 S. Howard Ave., Tampa
- Tampa Riverwalk (USF Park)
- 233 Ashley Drive S., Tampa
- Jackson's Bistro, Bar & Sushi
- 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd. Ste 100, Tampa
The event will be held on Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
