Travelers around Tampa prepare for spring break trips by land, air, and sea

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring break travel is ramping up, and whether you’re at the airport, sailing the sea, or just hitting the road, you should expect it to be busy wherever you are as you head to your destination.

The Sochet family is off to Italy for spring break.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the Rome colosseum, the leaning Tower of Pisa, and hanging out with my family,” said Benjamin Sochet.

Amid a partial government shutdown, ABC News reports about 60,000 TSA employees have gone nearly a month with reduced pay and will get their first zero-dollar paycheck this week.

But Friday, travelers said it was so far, so good.

“It’s been very manageable. Lines have been minimal,” said Kristin Sochet.

“Really easy,” said Samantha Welscheid. "Easy coming over, easy when we got here. Actually, our bag arrived even before we got to it.”

If you’re taking a road trip, you’ve likely noticed higher gas prices.

On Friday, AAA data showed Florida's current average for regular at about $3.72, up from about $2.92 a month ago.

WFTS

From the airport to the cruise port, Tampa Bay 28 asked people what made sailing their perfect spring break vacation.

“Just to get away from our kids,” said Johnathan Claggett.

“I think price had a little bit to do with it, destination had a little bit to do with it, and obviously location, Tampa, since we’re right here in the neighborhood,” said Ryan Simmons.

Port Tampa Bay said it’s set to break its all-time monthly record for cruise ship calls in March, tracking toward 1.8 million passengers in 2026.

“You look at our area, we have a world-class airport, so much to do in Tampa. You’ve got the beaches in Pinellas,” said Matthew Thompson, the Vice President of Operations at Port Tampa Bay. "We talk to a lot of our cruisers, and anecdotally, we’re hearing that people come down a little bit early to spend some time here or stay a little bit later just to enjoy Tampa before they go back home.”



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Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

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. Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.