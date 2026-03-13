GULFPORT, Fla — Hurricane Eddie's in Gulfport has reopened its doors after a year and a half of closure following hurricane damage, reuniting a community of regulars who say the waterfront spot feels like home.

Marie Moon was among those who had been counting down the days for the reopening.

"I feel like I'm back with family," Moon said.

WATCH: Hurricane Eddie's reopens in Gulfport after 17 months of hurricane damage repairs

Hurricane Eddie's reopens in Gulfport after months of hurricane damage repairs

The coastal bar sustained significant damage. General Manager William Hilton described the extent of the destruction inside the building.

"The water inside here probably got 5 feet high with waves as high as 7 feet, washed all the front doors in, washed the boat bar here from where it's at to the middle of the building. All the beer coolers washed out the back door, we found them blocks away," Hilton said.

After 17 months of repairs, Hilton said the effort to bring the beloved spot back was worth it.

"It felt like coming back home again, man. Yeah, all the locals were here having a good time. First time I'd seen all of them or that many of them together in one place dancing, jamming out like we do down here in Gulfport, man," Hilton said.

Longtime regulars Candi and Bill Teichman said they had continued supporting other local businesses during the closure, but Thursday's reopening was what they had truly been waiting for.

"It means a lot. This is our home," Candi Teichman said.

Bill Teichman echoed that sentiment, noting how the reopening brought familiar faces back together.

"We've missed all of our friends. I mean, some of them still come out and, you know, hit different bars and stuff, but the ones that show up here at night only, we don't see them, and last night the place was jammed," Bill Teichman said.

The goal for Hurricane Eddie's was to be open in time for St. Patrick's Day, and the building was already decorated in green ahead of the holiday weekend. For the Gulfport community, the reopening marks more than just a bar coming back — it's a gathering place restored.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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