PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local artist is asking the city of Largo to support the arts community after Pinellas County cut $1 million dollars in funding from a local organization called Creative Pinellas.

"I've been an artist since I was five-years-old. I always knew that was what I was going to do," said Wendy Bruce, a local artist.

WATCH: Creative Pinellas continues mission despite $1 million funding cut

Largo artist urges city support after $1M arts funding cut closes creative space

From her home studio, she pours all of her heart into her work.

“I know that any community that is a strong community has arts, parks and sports," said Bruce.

In Largo, it seems like art is everywhere.

"Largo is the heartbeat of Pinellas County in many ways when it comes to art," said Margaret Murray with Creative Pinellas.

Creative Pinellas supports the arts in the County.

Its main office was an art gallery at the Florida Botanical Gardens until last September, when Pinellas County cut $1 million from the organization's funding.

The gallery closed its doors this year.

Artists with Creative Pinellas said the building used to be filled with life, and they used to come together to learn about their art and projects, but now it stands empty.

"I was completely heartbroken for the organization, for what Creative Pinellas and the gallery means to the county," said Murray.

For Bruce, the closure hit home.

“We cried, not just for us, but for the community," said Bruce.

She used to display her work at the studio, but now she struggles to find a new showcase.

“I'm somewhat established, but for artists that are just getting started or just moving to this community, it's hard not having that safety net," said Bruce.

Bruce recently contacted the mayor of Largo, asking for the gallery at Creative Pinellas to be reopened.

The City of Largo Mayor's office sent a statement saying “The City of Largo will continue working with regional partners, local organizations, and our own cultural programs to ensure that arts and culture remain an important part of Largo’s future.”

A spokesperson for the county said it plans to revitalize the space, but details have not yet been decided.

In the meantime, Creative Pinellas is trying to continue its efforts, encouraging donations and displaying galleries in different areas of the county.

“We do persist, we do rise to the occasion, and I am really proud of the ways we will continue to support artists in the county," said Murray.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.