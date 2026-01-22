Watch Now
WFTS
Hillsborough County
Children's Gasparilla 2026: Everything you need to know about the annual parade
WFTS Digital Staff
Hillsborough County
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts unveils preview exhibit highlighting local art
Robert Boyd
Local News
Lightning legend Pat Maroon named grand marshal of 2026 Gasparilla parade
WFTS Digital Staff
Hillsborough County
Pirate pup parade kicks off Gasparilla season in Tampa
Frances Lin
