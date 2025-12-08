Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityLightning Community Hero

Actions

Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Glenn Permuy Sr.

During the game on December 6, the Lightning honored Glenn Permuy Sr., who has been dedicating his time, energy, and heart to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay for more than 60 years.
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Glenn Permuy Sr.
glenn permuy sr.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on December 6, the Lightning honored a man who has worked hard for decades to give kids a brighter future.

For more than 60 years, Glenn Permuy Sr. has been dedicating his time, energy, and heart to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay.

Glenn puts his heart and soul into helping kids stay on track to graduate high school. Demonstrate good character and citizenship, and live a healthy lifestyle.

For his efforts, the Lightning awarded Glenn a $50,000 grant to help The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay continue its life-changing work.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose

FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.

Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.