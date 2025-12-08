Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Glenn Permuy Sr.

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honors a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the game on December 6, the Lightning honored a man who has worked hard for decades to give kids a brighter future.

For more than 60 years, Glenn Permuy Sr. has been dedicating his time, energy, and heart to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay.

Glenn puts his heart and soul into helping kids stay on track to graduate high school. Demonstrate good character and citizenship, and live a healthy lifestyle.

For his efforts, the Lightning awarded Glenn a $50,000 grant to help The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tampa Bay continue its life-changing work.

