Ybor City crash suspect set to appear in court again on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — The 22-year-old man accused of killing four people and injuring several others in a deadly crash in Ybor City will appear in court on Monday for his pretrial detention hearing.

Silas Kenneth Sampson faces multiple charges stemming from a Nov. 8 crash that occurred on East 7th Avenue. According to court documents, Sampson was driving at speeds between 92 and 100 mph while fleeing from a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) traffic stop when he struck pedestrians standing in front of busy Ybor City businesses.

Authorities say four people were killed and several others injured in the crash.

Sampson appeared in court on Nov. 13, and a judge granted the state's motion for pretrial detention on four counts of vehicular homicide. The judge also set bond at $100,000 each on six additional felony charges related to fleeing and eluding police.

On Dec. 2, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced toxicology results from the FHP, which showed that 22-year-old Silas Sampson had a blood-alcohol level exceeding Florida’s legal limit, along with marijuana in his system, when the crash happened.

Prosecutors now said they planned to add multiple charges due to the results, including: Four counts of DUI manslaughter, five counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, four counts of fleeing to elude at high speed resulting in injury or death, three counts of reckless driving with serious injury, 10 counts of reckless driving with property damage or injury and 10 counts of DUI with property damage or injury

Sampson's pretrial detention hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m. in a Hillsborough County courtroom.

