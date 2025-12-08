TAMPA, Fla. — University officials formally introduced Brian Hartline as the seventh head coach of the University of South Florida Football on Monday.

Hartline will be introduced at an event on USF's campus at the Alumni Center at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the event. Watch the press conference below.

WATCH HERE

Formal introduction for USF's new head football coach Brian Hartline

Hartline is currently the Ohio State offensive coordinator, and the university said he will continue to serve as offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach for Ohio State through the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff.

In three seasons with Hartline serving as offensive coordinator or co-offensive coordinator, Ohio State has gone 37-5, and they are 92-12 in his eight seasons as a primary staff member.

Hartline has been part of eight Big Ten Championships as a coach and player.