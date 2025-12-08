Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Formal introduction for USF's new head football coach Brian Hartline

University officials said Brian Hartline will be formally introduced as the seventh head coach of the University of South Florida Football on Monday.
Formal introduction for USF's new head football coach Brian Hartline
brian hartline.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — University officials formally introduced Brian Hartline as the seventh head coach of the University of South Florida Football on Monday.

Hartline will be introduced at an event on USF's campus at the Alumni Center at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the event. Watch the press conference below.

WATCH HERE

Formal introduction for USF's new head football coach Brian Hartline

Hartline is currently the Ohio State offensive coordinator, and the university said he will continue to serve as offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach for Ohio State through the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff.

In three seasons with Hartline serving as offensive coordinator or co-offensive coordinator, Ohio State has gone 37-5, and they are 92-12 in his eight seasons as a primary staff member.

Hartline has been part of eight Big Ten Championships as a coach and player.

'What’s the point?' Nearly 90% of drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets lose

FL’s controversial school bus cameras are fueling new frustrations for drivers who believe the appeals process is one-sided. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone continues her coverage.

Most drivers who appeal school bus camera tickets in FL lose, judge explains why

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.