TAMPA, Fla. — The conflict in the Middle East can take a toll on many of us and our families’ mental well-being.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan has spent the last six years speaking with mental health experts. She recently spoke with the CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay about how you can check in with your kids during this time of uncertainty, so you can monitor the information they’re getting and how they’re processing it.

WATCH: Crisis Center CEO shares advice on how to cope during conflict in Middle East

Crisis Center CEO shares tips for supporting children during conflict

“Talking to your child about, okay, what do you know? So that you can correct any misinformation or inappropriate information. Ask them how they feel? And most of the time they may be like, I'm fine or is no big deal. Make sure that you also give them language by telling them how it makes you feel. And then continue to check in with your child to make sure that they, you know, are still in that same space. Make sure that they still have good information,” said Clara Reynolds, the CEO of the Crisis Center.

Reynolds also recommends if you don’t agree with someone about the conflict and it’s getting heated, it’s much better to just agree to disagree.

She also said to give yourself boundaries to either disengage by switching to another topic or physically stepping away from the conversation.

“Many of us are triggered by different things, and so kind of being able to recognize the trigger and recognize when your anxiety is maybe it may be rooted in something that happened in the past and not what's happening right now,” said Reynolds.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay answers the phone 24/7, 365 days a year.

For community resources and emotional support, call 211.

If you or someone you know wants to hurt themselves or others, call 988.

And for all veterans, you can speak to another veteran by calling the Florida Veterans Support Line at 1-844-MyFLVet (693-5838).



Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

