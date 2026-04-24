AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The city of Auburndale is known for its recreation, and the Lake Myrtle Sports Park serves as a major hub for local and national athletes.

The complex features 11 soccer fields, nine baseball fields and a competitive water ski lake.

The park hosts several major tournaments throughout the year, helping boost tourism dollars in the local economy.

“Probably the biggest event overall is the Russ Matt Collegiate Invitational, which is college baseball. Kind of spring training, but the difference from professional spring training is that these games count, and over that time frame, about 400 teams come down over about a six-week time frame," said Visit Central Florida Senior Economic Development Manager Marc Zimmerman.

"This is the main complex because there are nine baseball fields here, but they play here and at several other complexes across the county. So that is our biggest event. But then obviously, as I mentioned, the Florida Youth Soccer Association being based here, we host the State Cup championships. We've had the Pan American lacrosse qualifiers as well,” said Zimmerman

It is also a win for the community, offering families a dog park and a five-mile walking trail. It also allows local youth leagues the ability to use the tournament fields for games.

"The great benefit is that our local teams, especially the local soccer club, went from three fields to 11 fields that they can possibly play on," said Zimmerman.

"And not only that, I mean, these are incredible fields all the time. And I can't compliment the city of Auburndale enough on the quality that they keep these fields in. And so, the locals get to play on fields that are some of the best in the state,” continued Zimmerman

Lake Myrtle Sports Park is expanding. Crews are building new soccer and softball fields, as well as a brand-new baseball stadium. Officials told us the project is expected to be finished in about three years.