Auburndale's Peebles BBQ has served slow-cooked ribs and chopped pork since 1947

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — In Auburndale, there is a restaurant that has people traveling from across the state and even around the world for a taste of what many call some of the best Barbecue in Central Florida.

Peebles BBQ has been serving delicious meals for nearly 80 years.

You’ll find ribs, chopped pork, homemade sauces, and more. Everything is slow-cooked with care and has been that way for decades.

What started as a side hustle back in 1947 has grown into a legacy. Erica Strawbridge said her grandfather was a school bus driver, smoking meat on the side for friends and neighbors. Demand grew fast, prompting him to open a restaurant, which the community helped him build.

Strawbridge said the community connection, paired with the food, is what keeps people coming back.

"We have an amazing community. We had a fire a couple of years ago and our community came together and really supported us. We just can’t say enough about our community,” said Strawbridge, the co-owner of Peebles BBQ.

“We have people who come in three days a week. They come for lunch every single day. This is who we are. We’ve always been here. Hopefully, we will always be here. This is just our place,” said Strawbridge

Despite the demand, Peebles keeps things simple. They’re only open three days a week, Thursday through Saturday.



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. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.