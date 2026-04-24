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Camp Margaritaville brings an island-inspired resort to Auburndale

Camp Margaritaville brings an island-inspired resort to Auburndale
WFTS
Camp Margaritaville brings an island-inspired resort to Auburndale
Camp Margaritaville brings an island-inspired resort to Auburndale
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AUBURNDALE, Fla. — In the heart of Auburndale, a former family-owned berry field has transformed into Camp Margaritaville.

It’s a destination blending small-town roots with a laid-back, island-inspired lifestyle.

The same family that owned the berry field still helps run the day-to-day operations at the property.

Designed for everything from weekend staycations to long-term getaways, the destination is a full resort offering activities from sunrise to sunset for every age.

"We definitely like to say resort because it’s not just a place to park your RV. It’s a place to hang out, make memories… we have two resort-style pools, two tiki bars… so yes, definitely a resort-style feel," said Camp Margaritaville Marketing Manager Abby Follansbee.

The resort serves as a convenient home base for families on the go. It is located near major youth sports complexes and is a short drive to Orlando’s theme parks and Florida’s Gulf Coast beaches.


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