New artists hatching in Dade City at The Lark's Nest

DADE CITY, Fla. — Tucked away in downtown Dade City is a little nest, not for birds, but for artists looking to learn new skills.

It’s called The Lark’s Nest, and throughout the year, they’ll teach up to 15 arts and historic trades classes to community members looking to pick up a new hobby or trait.

“Well, it started back in 2007, I came up with this idea that eventually I wanted to come back to Dade City and start my own nonprofit community art and trade center, because this is where I was pretty much born and raised, and I know my parents were never going to leave,” said founder Ava Larkin.

On any given day, you’ll find Ava or another local professional sharing their expertise on several different forms of art.

“Welding and metal arts, I teach jewelry making, some stain glass work,” said Larkin. “What we do is provide the space, equipment and materials in order for people who have skills, for them to be able to share their skills with people who are interested in learning them.”

Ava says the letterpress has become a fan favorite because it's often considered a lost art, yet once it’s rediscovered, it’s highly creative and fun.

“Their eyes open up and they realize, ‘oh my gosh,’ people made newspapers like this on a weekly or daily basis, it’s just insane,” said Larkin.

Mary Correa is a teacher and a student at The Lark’s Nest. She says it’s these types of places that make Dade City a hidden gem for visitors.

“This tiny little town, it’s just so quaint and kind of takes you back in time, and then coming in this space that Ava has created, it’s just wonderful, it’s always welcoming, it’s a little quirky, which I love, and it just makes you want to create while you’re here,” said Correa.

Ava says the best part is enriching people’s lives, and she makes sure everyone takes home a memento they can be proud of.

“Whatever experience that you are wanting to have, I just kind of mold the class around it so that when you leave out of the doors, you’re leaving very happy, very fulfilled, and with a finished product, many finished products,” said Larkin.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.