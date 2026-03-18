FBI Tampa says suspicious package at MacDill AFB contained 'possible energetic materials'

TAMPA, Fla. — FBI Tampa released an update on Wednesday about the suspicious package found outside MacDill Air Force Base on March 16, saying the package contained "possible energetic materials."

MacDill Air Force Base lifts lockdown after threat cleared

Officials said Monday the Dale Mabry gate was closed while bomb techs investigated a package found near the MacDill AFB Visitors Center. Normal gate operations resumed at MacDill a few hours later.

FBI Tampa said a field screening was conducted on the contents of the package, and they identified possible energetic materials. A final lab analysis has yet to be completed.

This is an #FBI Tampa investigative update to the suspicious package found on March 16 outside MacDill AFB Visitor Center: Field screening was conducted on the contents of the package and identified possible energetic materials. Final lab analysis is not yet complete. The… pic.twitter.com/IcMO4fvlME — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) March 18, 2026

The investigation remains ongoing.