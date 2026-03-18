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FBI Tampa says suspicious package at MacDill AFB contained 'possible energetic materials'

MacDill Air Force Base was on lockdown for four hours before officials confirmed the threat had been cleared.
MacDill Air Force Base lifts lockdown after threat cleared
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TAMPA, Fla. — FBI Tampa released an update on Wednesday about the suspicious package found outside MacDill Air Force Base on March 16, saying the package contained "possible energetic materials."

MacDill Air Force Base lifts lockdown after threat cleared

Officials said Monday the Dale Mabry gate was closed while bomb techs investigated a package found near the MacDill AFB Visitors Center. Normal gate operations resumed at MacDill a few hours later.

FBI Tampa said a field screening was conducted on the contents of the package, and they identified possible energetic materials. A final lab analysis has yet to be completed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Execution in Denise Amber Lee case marks end of chapter, lasting changes to 911 system

The man convicted of kidnapping and murdering Denise Amber Lee in 2008 was executed on Tuesday, marking a long-awaited moment for her family and closing a chapter in a case that changed how 911 calls are handled across Florida.

Execution of Denise Amber Lee’s killer marks closure in case that reformed 911

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