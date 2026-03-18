City says March Madness fans to pack Tampa, expect heavy traffic near arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Heavy traffic is expected in Tampa this weekend as March Madness brings the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship to Benchmark International Arena.

The first and second rounds will be played on Friday and Sunday, drawing thousands of fans from eight universities, including defending champions Florida Gators. Officials warn of congestion and large crowds around the arena.

Conventions, plays, and other events will also add to the busy weekend. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use alternative transportation options, including the free TECO Streetcar, Hart buses, rideshare services, scooters, or bikes.

Here are some of this weekend's events:

Friday, March 20



Thespians @ Tampa Convention Center - 8 a.m.

Major League Paintball @ Raymond James Stadium 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Great American Franchise Show @ Tampa Convention Center - 11 a.m.

🏀NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Rd. 1 @ Benchmark International Arena - 12 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Yankees Spring Training @ Steinbrenner Field - 6:30 PM

Straz Shows @ 7 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21



Thespians @ Tampa Convention Center - 8 a.m.

Major League Paintball @ Raymond James Stadium 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Tampa Girls Market @ Water Works Park - 9:30 a.m.

Hyde Park Art Fair @ 10 a.m.

Tampa Home Show @ Tampa Convention Center - 10 a.m.

Great American Franchise Show @ Tampa Convention Center - 11 a.m.

Straz Shows @ 4 PM, 7:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Yankees Spring Breakout @ Steinbrenner Field - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22



Major League Paintball @ Raymond James Stadium 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Hyde Park Art Fair @ 10 a.m.

Tampa Home Show @ Tampa Convention Center - 10 a.m.

🏀NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Rd. 2 @ Benchmark International Arena - 12 p.m.

Yankees Spring Training @ Steinbrenner Field - 1 p.m.

Straz Shows @ 2 p.m., 5 p.m., & 7 p.m.

