3 men face kidnapping, battery of female victim charges in Hillsborough County: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it has arrested three men following a kidnapping investigation.
HCSO said around 6 a.m. on March 15, deputies responded to a reported kidnapping.
Authories report the victim was forced into a vehicle against her will. The victim was then taken to a separate location, was battered and had visible injuries, according to the report.
HCSO said the victim escaped and received help.
Investigators reported finding 35-year-old Dalberto Mena Schueg and 21-year-old Brayan Parada Balboa, who are suspected of forcing the victim into the car and driving her to a second location. Balboa, along with a third suspect, 25-year-old Danilo Maturell Coasta, then held the victim for several hours.
Schueg and Balboa were charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, and simple battery. Coasta was charged with false imprisonment.
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