Robert Boyd joined the Tampa Bay 28 team in 2019. He specializes in positive, community-oriented, human-interest stories. You’ll typically find his reports during the 3 p.m. newscast.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Duquesne University in 2004. Two days after walking across the stage to receive his diploma, he flew across the country to start his career in journalism. His first job was actually writing for a newspaper in San Diego. However, he soon realized that TV News was where he needed to be.

His experience now includes newsrooms in seven different states: California, Texas, Arkansas, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Florida. Robert even spent a year in China in 2013 teaching English to children and adults.

Robert loves the adventure of seeing America and becoming immersed in local culture and meeting new people. Now that he’s in the “Sunshine State” he admits Florida is his home! Robert is a big fan of going to the beach, playing bocce ball with friends, attending sporting events and road-tripping to scenic destinations.

If you think you have a story idea that is truly unique, positive or heart-felt Robert wants to hear from you. Feel free to email him at Robert.Boyd@TampaBay28.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @RobertBoydABC. Remember, if you see him out and about don’t be a stranger, stop and say hello.

