Countryside Mall celebrates 50 years with new family fun zone, mom-and-pop diner, free events

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Opened in 1975 — with its iconic ice-skating rink coming three years later — Countryside Mall in Clearwater has been a community social hub for 50 years.

But as the shopping and eating center celebrates this major milestone, it's leaning even more into its "local" role.

More and more mall space is being filled by local vendors and merchants.

Bacon Street Diner — a thriving brunch spot with Instagrammable deliciousness — is a mom-and-pop restaurant owned by a Palm Harbor couple.

The brand new Launch Family Entertainment is a locally owned fun zone with bowling alleys, a trampoline and obstacle course, arcade games and more.

Market in the Mall celebrates dozens of area makers, giving many of them their first brick-and-mortar experience.

The first weekend of September, Countryside Mall is inviting the community to a series of free events, including ice-skating shows, a food showcase and more.

