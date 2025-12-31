Sunny Sip Drink-Thru in Largo is a community hub with 30 million tasty combinations

LARGO, Fla. — Matt Mayberry was tired of corporate life, tired of staring at a computer screen.

"Sunny Sip was born out of the necessity of being part of the community again," he says. "Now I get to see regulars every day, get to know them, get to know their families."

Open early in the morning until night, the new Sunny Sip Drink-Thru in Largo (1764 Missouri Ave N) is an original concept owned by Matt and his family.

With more than 30 million drink combinations, the wildly inventive menu includes "dirty sodas" (try the Lava Lamp: Coke, raspberry puree, vanilla cream), coffees, energy boosts, a caffeine-free kids menu, snacks, and more.

Choose one of the menu flavors or create your own.

"The last thing we need was another corporate coffee place," says Matt. "I really wanted to build something that was for everyone."

Sunny Sip isn't just delicious; it's fast and efficient, too. You drive up, give your order to a real human, and then wait a couple minutes for your beverage of choice. (There's also a new walk-in option if you want to leave your car.)

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

