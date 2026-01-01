LARGO, Fla. — Three miles of bookshelves.

More than 253 tons of books, music and movies were saved from landfills in 2025 alone.

WATCH: The Book Rescuers in Largo features 3 miles of reading and a mission to help the community

The Book Rescuers in Largo features 3 miles of reading and a mission to help the community

A 10,000-square-foot store space — with another 4,000 of sorting space in the back — where you can get happily lost in the endless rows of literary awesomeness.

And most books sold for between $1 and $3.

The numbers are wild, but it gets even better: Open seven days a week, the Book Rescuers in Largo (8325 Ulmerton Rd.) is an epically sized used bookstore unlike any other.

Owners George and Sarah Brooks are on a mission to help the environment and the community, keeping books and media out of landfills — and into the hands of people who will love them.

They sell everything at a low price, and then support local teachers and more with free supplies and discounts.

The mission started a few years ago, when the couple heard about how many books places like Amazon were throwing out.

Save books, start a movement, help the Tampa Bay community they love.

"We wanted a place for the community, because without them, this place wouldn't exist," says George.

But most of all, the Book Rescuers is really fun, especially getting lost in the endless stacks of every kind of book you can imagine.

For more on the Book Rescuers, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.