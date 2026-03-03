Hot Spot Diner, owned by a Pennsylvania restaurateur, opens in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — John Hazakis ran his first diner when he was just 18 years old.

"This is my business," says the Greek man — a true diner prodigy! — about serving comfort food to all walks of life.

In Pennsylvania, especially around the Philadelphia area, John would eventually own nine diners, a way of life very much in his family's blood.

John's latest diner, however, just opened in a much different climate, right here in Tampa Bay. On Tyrone Boulevard in St. Petersburg, to be exact.

Open seven days a week for breakfast (corned beef hash skillet) and lunch, the Hot Spot Diner (4045 Tyrone Blvd) takes over a space previously occupied by a First Watch.

John moved here for two reasons: better weather ("I love the sun and no snow!") and to cook next to his brother Paul ("We get along sometimes!").

The Hot Spot Diner serves up large portions of breakfast classics and traditional Greek fare (spinach pie, gyro).

