ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From Waffle House manager to the delicious freedom of a food truck.

That's the path Cameron Schneider took to get himself into the driver's seat — and behind the sizzling grill — of the Smash & Grab food truck, the hot new place to get your fresh smashburger fix.

"So I wanted to break away, do my own thing, get a little more freedom," says Cameron, who runs the food truck with girlfriend Jessica Fazel.

Smash & Grab food truck serves fresh smashburgers to 3 Tampa Bay counties

He's been making smashburgers for years, perfecting the art.

Now he wants to bring the juicy burgers to the masses.

"It's something about those crispy edges and still getting that juicy patty in the middle," Cameron says.

Smash & Grab's menu is short and simple, doing a few things very well, with creative touches throughout (bacon jam, caramelized onions, PBJ burger specials). Their seasoned fries (lemon pepper, boom boom sauce) get frisky, too.

In just a short time, Smash & Grab is already getting popular, with full weekly schedules stopping in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

For a list of upcoming Smash & Grab stops, go here.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

