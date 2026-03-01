St. Pete protesters rally against U.S.-Israel strike on Iran after Trump announces supreme leader's death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dozens of demonstrators gathered at Williams Park in St. Petersburg Saturday afternoon to protest the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran, which President Donald Trump announced killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While some in Tampa Bay are celebrating, others are protesting — and expressing anger and frustration over what organizers called an unprovoked act of war.

Ali Abdel-Qader, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Tampa Bay, organized the demonstration.

"We're calling this protest because the Trump administration and Israel have decided to start a completely unprovoked war against Iran," Abdel-Qader said.

Abdel-Qader said the attack was not a surprise given recent U.S. international involvement, citing actions in Venezuela and Cuba.

"I'm scared for our future as a global community and also as a country because war does not benefit people in this country. The trillions of dollars that we're spending on war right now could instead be spent on social programs," Abdel-Qader said.

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they launched the attack because they believe Iran poses a threat to the safety of both nations and because they want to bring about regime change.

Sheridan Murphy, state executive director for the American Indian Movement of Florida, was among those who turned out. When asked what went through his mind when he heard the news, his reaction was immediate.

"Déjà vu. Here we go again," Murphy said.

Many demonstrators held signs opposing another war in the Middle East, particularly in the wake of the 20-year conflict in Afghanistan and the U.S.-led war in Iraq.

Murphy said the United States has a deeper problem that needs to be addressed.

"The United States has an imperialism and colonialism problem. And it needs to go to Colonialism Anonymous and stop being the way that it's been, and let the Iranian people decide how to govern themselves," Murphy said.

St. Petersburg City Council member Richie Floyd also attended the demonstration to show support for those opposed to the attack.

"The biggest thing for this is just to come together and show that there are people in your community that are frustrated by the way the world is turning right now," Floyd said. "To be able to come together in solidarity and say that we know that, individually, we don't have a lot of power, but if we come together and at least have a bigger platform and amplify our voice, and let people know that we're not just going to roll over and let horrible things happen in our society."

More demonstrations are expected in the coming days.