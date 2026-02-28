Local Tampa Bay woman reacts to U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran as families evacuate Tehran

CLEARWATER, Fla — Sirens. Shock. And for some, a sense of long-awaited relief.

Reaction is pouring in across the Tampa Bay area following news of U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran — including from one local woman whose family is caught in the middle of it all.

Damineh Oveisi moved to the United States in 2007, but her family still lives in Iran. She said the news felt like a moment she had been waiting for.

"We've been waiting for this day for so long, and it's finally here," Oveisi said.

Oveisi said Iranian people have long needed outside support to confront the country's government.

"Iranian people are with an empty hand. They can't fight the bullets, so we really needed international support. And then finally, the U.S. and Israel stepped in," Oveisi said.

Her parents flew into Miami just days before the strikes, but her sisters and other family members remain in Iran.

"My parents are stressed, especially my mom, because of my siblings and everyone else back home, of course, but they're happy at the same time, they are," Oveisi said.

Like many families around the globe, Oveisi's family is glued to the T.V. and their phones, waiting and hoping for what she calls good news.

"This is the end of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so hopefully the victory is close, and we're all going to celebrate it very soon," Oveisi said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.