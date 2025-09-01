Mazzaro's Italian Market in St. Pete expands with Zagara, a Sicilian gelato shop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A visit to the deliciously overwhelming Mazzaro's Italian Market is an iconic experience in St. Pete.

Locals and tourists dutifully pack the place on weekends, hungry for epic meatball sandwiches, gourmet pasta salads, endless wines and cheeses.

And now the Mazzaros' experience just became a whole lot sweeter.

Two members of the family — Cindy Richmond and her son, Nick —have just opened Zagara, a tribute to Sicilian gelato.

"We went to Sicily on a family trip and fell in love with granita with the fresh brioche bun," says Cindy. "That's something that we don't have with us in St. Pete so we decided to bring that back with us."

Granita is like a semi-frozen slushy that you scoop with the brioche. Zagara also makes paninis with gelato pressed into the middle of the brioche.

But wait — there are more Sicilian twists: Affogato is gelato served with a shot of espresso poured in the middle. "People love the affogato," says Cindy.

Zagara, open every day except Sunday, is located at 3001 22nd Ave N, St. Pete.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

