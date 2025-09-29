PALM HARBOR, Fla. — John and Sissy Makeyenko moved from Buffalo, N.Y., to Palm Harbor to retire from the pizza and wings business.

They were delicious heroes up north. Time to rest. But, change of plans.

"They tracked us down," John laughs.

WATCH: Pizza Joe's Taste of Buffalo in Palm Harbor is a hidden gem for locals and New Yorkers

A couple of years ago, the long-married restaurateurs opened Pizza Joe's A Taste of Buffalo (35583 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor), a fun and tasty restaurant that pays a passionate tribute to both Upstate New York and the Josh Allen-led Bills.

The bread, the meats, the cheeses, the beer — all shipped from small businesses in Buffalo to a small, family-owned business in Tampa Bay.

"Everything except the salt and pepper we get from Buffalo," says John. "We're bringing the best Buffalo has to offer to Tampa Bay, Florida. Let's go!"

The must-order at Pizza Joe's is only available on Wednesdays, but it's worth the trip and the wait:

The Beef on Weck features thinly sliced roast beef, au jus, and horseradish, all on a fresh kummelweck bun coated with pretzel salt and caraway seeds.

For more on Pizza Joe's A Taste of Buffalo, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.



