Raprager Family Farm in Odessa hosts annual Fall Pumpkin Festival with hayrides, petting zoo

ODESSA, Fla. — If you like chickens (a lot of chickens) and pumpkins (a lot of pumpkins), we have the perfect weekend activity for you and your family.

Locally owned Raprager Family Farm in Odessa — almost 30 acres of gorgeous down-home charm — is hosting the Fall Pumpkin Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday every weekend in October.

Tickets start at noon tomorrow $17 and include hayrides, a haunted maze, a petting zoo, a bounce pillow, a corn pit, a barn slide, a mechanical bull and more.

For more on Raprager Family Farm, go here.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

