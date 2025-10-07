Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Raprager Family Farm in Odessa hosts annual Fall Pumpkin Festival with hayrides, petting zoo

ODESSA, Fla. — If you like chickens (a lot of chickens) and pumpkins (a lot of pumpkins), we have the perfect weekend activity for you and your family.

Locally owned Raprager Family Farm in Odessa — almost 30 acres of gorgeous down-home charm — is hosting the Fall Pumpkin Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday every weekend in October.

Tickets start at noon tomorrow $17 and include hayrides, a haunted maze, a petting zoo, a bounce pillow, a corn pit, a barn slide, a mechanical bull and more.

For more on Raprager Family Farm, go here.

