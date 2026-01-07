Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lanes closed after vehicle crash with injuries on I-75 southbound in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle crash on I-75 (mile marker 282) southbound in Wesley Chapel has caused the inside and center lanes to be blocked, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The northbound inside lane is also blocked.

Injuries are reported.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

