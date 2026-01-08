Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Odessa teen cycles across Florida to support people with disabilities

UCF student Zach Mitchell rides in Gear Up Florida to promote empathy, inclusion and acceptance through The Ability Experience
WFTS
ODESSA, Fla. — This summer, an Odessa teen will be part of a group of young men taking their message of empathy and acceptance on the road.

Zachary Mitchell is training for Gear Up Florida, a two-week statewide cycling journey that travels from Miami to Tallahassee.

Mitchell, a student at the University of Central Florida, is riding with fellow members of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity as part of Journey of Hope, a cycling event organized by The Ability Experience.

Teams travel across the country to promote acceptance, inclusion, and empathy for people with disabilities.

Cycle across Florida

Along the route, riders stop in dozens of communities, visiting organizations that serve people with disabilities and building meaningful connections with individuals and families.

Those interested in supporting Mitchell’s mission can donate at https://support.abilityexperience.org/fundraisers/ZacharyMitchell/gear-up-florida-2026

The Ability Experience says donations directly support people with disabilities through advocacy, education and inclusive programming.


