Odessa teen cycles across Florida to support people with disabilities

ODESSA, Fla. — This summer, an Odessa teen will be part of a group of young men taking their message of empathy and acceptance on the road.

Zachary Mitchell is training for Gear Up Florida, a two-week statewide cycling journey that travels from Miami to Tallahassee.

Mitchell, a student at the University of Central Florida, is riding with fellow members of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity as part of Journey of Hope, a cycling event organized by The Ability Experience.

Teams travel across the country to promote acceptance, inclusion, and empathy for people with disabilities.

Along the route, riders stop in dozens of communities, visiting organizations that serve people with disabilities and building meaningful connections with individuals and families.

Those interested in supporting Mitchell’s mission can donate at https://support.abilityexperience.org/fundraisers/ZacharyMitchell/gear-up-florida-2026

The Ability Experience says donations directly support people with disabilities through advocacy, education and inclusive programming.



