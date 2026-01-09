Dade City home fire damage caused by lithium-ion batteries: Pasco County Fire Rescue

DADE CITY, Fla. — Officials warned of lithium-ion battery dangers on Friday after a Dade City home suffered heavy fire damage Wednesday in the early morning.

Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) crews worked to clear the house fire that occurred at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 7, when they arrived to find the home ablaze on Colwell Court.

Investigators ruled the fire was accidental, caused by lithium‑ion batteries that malfunctioned and ignited nearby materials.

PCFR issued the following reminder on lithium-ion battery safety:

These batteries power many everyday devices, and while generally safe, they can pose risks when damaged or overheated. A few simple habits help reduce danger:



Use only the charger and battery made for your device

Follow manufacturer instructions

Unplug once fully charged

Charge in a cool, open area

Keep batteries away from heat and flammable items

Replace batteries that are swollen, damaged, or unusually hot

PCFR said there were injuries reported, adding that keeping the garage door to the home closed helped prevent further damage.