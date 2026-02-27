CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater Fire and Rescue is looking to hire beach lifeguards ahead of the busy spring break season.

The sand and sun draw visitors from all over to Clearwater Beach.

Watch report from Mary O'Connell

Clearwater Fire and Rescue hiring beach lifeguards ahead of busy seasons

Richard and Linda VanKampen have been coming here for years.

“We’ve got a lot of friends that come here every year, and it’s just kind of like a family,” said Richard.

“We like the sugar sand, and all the shops and restaurants are close to the motel we stay in,” said Linda.

Soon, Clearwater Beach will be flush with tourists for the busy spring break season.

WFTS

While visitors enjoy their vacation, the lifeguards will stand ready watching the water and the shore.

“We can’t ever have enough part-time lifeguards, but this is where we really want to ramp up for the months to come,” said Patrick Brafford, the beach lifeguard manager for Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

Brafford shared how they’re looking for people to fill part-time beach lifeguard positions.

WFTS

“When you invite somebody out here to your backyard to experience what we have to offer here, you have the obligation to protect these folks, and that’s what we do,” he said.

Clearwater officials said those who fill the jobs keep watch on millions of visitors annually on the 1.2 miles of public beach.

“The number one thing that we’re in charge of is water surveillance and responding to emergencies,” said Brafford. "It’s a lot of reactions, but it’s also very proactive, and we focus on trying to prevent things before they happen and educate folks on what’s going on so that we reduce the amount of people that get into trouble out here.”

You must be at least 17 years old and have CPR and first aid certification.

Applicants must pass a lifeguard skills test, which includes a 500-meter swim in under 10 minutes and a 1-mile run. Clearwater officials said those two tests must be finished in less than 18 minutes combined. Officials added being skilled in surf swimming in dangerous currents and conditions is also a plus.

Surf lifesaving training is provided.

“We love to help people, we like to be able to make a difference, and we’re looking for people that want to do the same,” said Brafford.

For more information, click here.



Share Your Story with Mary



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

Contact Mary O'Connell First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.