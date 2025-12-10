Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly leads Making Spirits Bright Holiday Parade on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Six years ago, the Making Spirits Bright Holiday Parade was started to simply bring a little communal fun to Clearwater Beach during the lonely days of the pandemic.

Six years later, this annual party on wheels is bringing smiles (and attention) to a coastal community still rallying from last year's brutal hurricane season.

"This is a community celebration," says Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector. "This is everyone joining together."

"The most important thing here is to spread joy," says Sheri Aquilar of Clearwater Beach Charity, the group behind the parade.

With Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly as master of ceremonies — and rising country star Chas Collins tossing toys to kids along the parade route — Making Spirits Bright rolled down Gulf Boulevard and then some delighting thousands of tourists and locals alike.

Dozens of area businesses and residents dressed up their Jeeps and convertibles and golf carts, joining the long winding parade that celebrated everyone just having a little fun — and maybe spend a little more time on Clearwater Beach.

