Gulfport hit-and-run survivor speaks out as her husband remains in ICU

GULFPORT, Fla. — One of the victims from the horrific hit-and-run crash in Gulfport the day after Thanksgiving is speaking out and sharing her story with Tampa Bay 28.

A couple riding an electric scooter was hit by a driver who then sped off, leaving Kristin Lynch and her husband on the side of the road.

Police arrested the suspect, and he is now facing two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

The couple was critically hurt, and the husband is still in the Intensive Care Unit. Kristin Lynch spoke with Keely McCormick about the crash and her healing journey.

“It’s like a total blank, then I remember waking up in the ICU, and they were asking me do you know what happened… I’m like, no, I don’t know what happened. They were like you broke your pelvis, you have a brain bleed, you were hit by a car,” said Lynch.

More than a week after the crash, Kristin was able to sit and talk, but her husband is still in critical condition in the ICU.

“He had three brain bleeds. I had one, um, he also sustained a pelvic fracture,” said Lynch.

As she lay in a hospital bed in pain, she said the hardest part has been being separated from her husband and worrying about her five kids. Three of the five children still live at home with her.

“I’m very frustrated that someone could have taken me away from my children,” said Lynch.

As she tries to heal physically, she says emotionally she’s still grappling with what happened to her and her husband.

“It’s taken everything away from me for now. I mean, I can’t do anything, I can’t do any kind of my job. I’m sitting here in a hospital, I can’t work period,” said Lynch.

Police said the suspect admitted to driving the van that hit Kristin and her husband, hearing a loud thud, but failing to stop.

“We are two human beings, we are more than just a thud,” said Lynch.

Amidst the anger for the crash, she is finding peace in the people who stepped up to call 911 and everyone who has reached out since the crash.

“I have been very overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received and that is very humbling to me,” said Lynch.

She said right now she is hoping she can be back home in time for Christmas with her children.

As far as the suspect in the crash, his next court date is Dec. 15.



