Country Thunder announced lineup for beachfront festival in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — MMGY announced Country Thunder, the largest country music festival brand in North America, is launching its first-ever beachfront festival in St. Petersburg.
The release, sent out by the marketing agency MMGY, said Country Thunder will put on a three-day music festival at the TradeWinds Resort on May 8, 9 and 10, 2026.
Lineup as of Dec. 9
- Zach Top
- Gavin Adcock
- Kane Brown
- Randy Houser
- Max McNown
- Shaboozey
- Dasha
- Gretchen Wilson
- Braxton Keith
- Cole Goodwin
- Elizabeth Nichols
- Solon Holt
- Jay Webb
Country Thunder is a music festival brand that hosts concerts in North America annually. They operate festivals in Wisconsin, Arizona, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Florida.
Tickets are on sale now and more information can be found here.
