Country Thunder announced lineup for beachfront festival in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — MMGY announced Country Thunder, the largest country music festival brand in North America, is launching its first-ever beachfront festival in St. Petersburg.

The release, sent out by the marketing agency MMGY, said Country Thunder will put on a three-day music festival at the TradeWinds Resort on May 8, 9 and 10, 2026.

Lineup as of Dec. 9



Zach Top

Gavin Adcock

Kane Brown

Randy Houser

Max McNown

Shaboozey

Dasha

Gretchen Wilson

Braxton Keith

Cole Goodwin

Elizabeth Nichols

Solon Holt

Jay Webb

Country Thunder is a music festival brand that hosts concerts in North America annually. They operate festivals in Wisconsin, Arizona, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Florida.

Tickets are on sale now and more information can be found here.