Clearwater police investigating armed robbery at Wells Fargo branch

City of Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank at 639 S. Fort Harrison Ave.

Detectives said the suspect entered the branch, displayed a gun, and demanded cash before fleeing on an e-bike. He is believed to be the same man who robbed another bank less than a block away just over a month ago.

Police describe him as wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, a black hat, and black sunglasses. He was also carrying a black computer bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

