Taste of the Beaches kicks off this weekend with 40 coastal restaurants offering $10 deals

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Saving money, eating delicious food and helping coastal communities rebound from a tough year?

That's a pretty tasty weekend right there.

The annual Taste of the Beaches celebration kicks off this weekend for a 9-day culinary feast (Oct. 4-12) that will include 40 restaurants with special $10 deals.

For a full list of the Taste of the Beaches restaurants — that span from Tierra Verde to Clearwater Beach — go here.

Each restaurant will feature a Taste of the Beaches special.

Sea Dog Brewing Co. in Treasure Island has a particularly impressive entry: a hot honey ranch chicken and bacon sandwich plus a flight of beer.

The popular event is hosted by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds will also benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

There will also be a kickoff party and free concert on Friday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Horan Park in St. Pete Beach.

You can buy your $10 Taste of the Beaches tickets here.

