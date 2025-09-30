The Honu in Dunedin is a tiki treasure for food, drinks and big love for the community

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A tiki treasure for almost 10 years in Dunedin, the Honu has forged an escapist reputation for Polynesian-themed deliciousness, a massive rum bar and award-winning booze-free cocktails.

But married owners Kimberly and Lisa Platt aren't content with the Honu (516 Grant St, Dunedin) just being a fun foodie paradise.

Inclusivity, diversity, and human kindness are also quite appealing.

"Community here in Dunedin is everything," says Kimberly. "It's the whole entire reason we have survived through Covid, through hurricanes. Dunedin gives back to us and we give back to them."

Oh, the Honu gives back. And then some.

Every month, Kimberly and Lisa, an Army veteran, stuff the calendar with events that benefit humans and furry friends.

They've helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for people and pets in need, including $37,000 alone for the 2023 wildfires that devastated Hawaii.

This October alone, they'll host a Howl-O-Ween pet party to benefit animals with special needs, a pineapple-carving contest to support the Suncoast Animal League, and Cocktail for a Cure drink specials to benefit the Pink Agenda's fight against breast cancer, among many other events.

As a result of their excellence in food, drink, and philanthropy, the Honu just racked up a whole bunch of awards at both the Dunedin Mocktail Walk and Creative Loafing's annual Best of the Bay Awards.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

