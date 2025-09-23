ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Karen Powell loves bagels — and loves the St. Pete Beach community even more.

So with her husband, she opened the hot new Tiki Bagel — a blending of flown-in New York bagels and Hawaiian flair — in this coastal town that's still rebounding from last year's brutal storm season.

WATCH: Tiki Bagel in St. Pete Beach blends NY bagels (and homemade schmears) with Hawaiian flair

"This is the slowest this beach has been probably in 10, 15 years," says Powell. "So we'd love to see some more customers come in from Tampa and the surrounding areas. Give them a good experience, some great food, and have them leave happy."

At Tiki Bagel (455 75th Ave, St. Pete Beach), you can enjoy a classic bacon, egg & cheese, plus an array of homemade cream cheese "schmears."

Their coffee drinks are visually appealing and Instagram-ready, and their muffins are generously sized.

But Tiki Bagel also leans into that fun tropical handle with craft sandwiches like the Maui Zowie, which includes smoked ham, pineapple, and Siracha bacon jam.

Tiki Bagel is open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more on Tiki Bagel, go here.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

