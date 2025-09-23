Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleDaly Discoveries

Actions

Tiki Bagel in St. Pete Beach blends NY bagels (and homemade schmears) with Hawaiian flair

Try the Maui Zowie sandwich with smoked ham, pineapple and Siracha bacon jam
Tiki Bagel in St. Pete Beach blends NY bagels (and homemade schmears) with Hawaiian flair. Try the Maui Zowie sandwich with smoked ham, pineapple and Siracha bacon jam.
Tiki Bagel in St. Pete Beach blends NY bagels (and homemade schmears) with Hawaiian flair
use for web.png
Posted

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Karen Powell loves bagels — and loves the St. Pete Beach community even more.

So with her husband, she opened the hot new Tiki Bagel — a blending of flown-in New York bagels and Hawaiian flair — in this coastal town that's still rebounding from last year's brutal storm season.

WATCH: Tiki Bagel in St. Pete Beach blends NY bagels (and homemade schmears) with Hawaiian flair

Tiki Bagel in St. Pete Beach blends NY bagels (and homemade schmears) with Hawaiian flair

"This is the slowest this beach has been probably in 10, 15 years," says Powell. "So we'd love to see some more customers come in from Tampa and the surrounding areas. Give them a good experience, some great food, and have them leave happy."

At Tiki Bagel (455 75th Ave, St. Pete Beach), you can enjoy a classic bacon, egg & cheese, plus an array of homemade cream cheese "schmears."

Their coffee drinks are visually appealing and Instagram-ready, and their muffins are generously sized.

But Tiki Bagel also leans into that fun tropical handle with craft sandwiches like the Maui Zowie, which includes smoked ham, pineapple, and Siracha bacon jam.

Tiki Bagel is open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more on Tiki Bagel, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

.

“It's been a little stressful. I don't know when I'll be able to do it.”
The Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is hearing from Floridians who want a COVID vaccine but still can’t find a pharmacy giving out the shot.

Can you get the COVID vaccine in FL? Apparently, you can but it’s complicated

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.