WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Theresa Sather liked being a grade-school teacher for 13 years.

But she LOVES handmaking all-natural ice cream for her Weeki Wachee hometown.

WATCH: Tipacanoe Creamery in Weeki Wachee is a family-run, all-natural ice cream shop

Tipacanoe Creamery in Weeki Wachee is a family-run, all-natural ice cream shop

A family-run business, Tipacanoe Creamery (6220 Commercial Way, Spring Hill) is a delicious dream every which way.

"This is definitely the most rewarding job I've ever had," says Theresa. "I've never been in a situation where everyone is happy."

With her former students serving as both employees and customers, Theresa uses natural, often locally sourced ingredients for her small-batch, handmade creations, featuring fun area-themed flavors like Florida State Fair and Mud River.

"It takes about two days to make one batch of ice cream," she says.

For an extra sweet treat, Theresa also has a Tipacanoe Creamery food truck that makes appearances at area festivals and events.

