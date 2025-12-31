- Near-freezing temperatures prompted manatees to huddle together in Citrus County this morning on New Year's Eve.
- Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFMD) provided a video of Hundreds of manatees gathered at Three Sisters Springs along the Crystal River.
Watch manatees on New Year's Eve
VIDEO: Manatees huddled together at Three Sisters Springs on cold New Year's Eve
- The temperature in the area was 35 degrees.
- SWFMD said volunteers counted 300 manatees huddled together around 9 a.m.
