VIDEO: Manatees huddled together at Three Sisters Springs on cold New Year's Eve

Near-freezing temperatures prompted manatees to huddle together in Citrus County this morning on New Year's Eve.
  • Near-freezing temperatures prompted manatees to huddle together in Citrus County this morning on New Year's Eve.
  • Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFMD) provided a video of Hundreds of manatees gathered at Three Sisters Springs along the Crystal River.

Watch manatees on New Year's Eve

  • The temperature in the area was 35 degrees.
  • SWFMD said volunteers counted 300 manatees huddled together around 9 a.m.

