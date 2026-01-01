Brush fire burns in Weeki Wachee as crews work to contain it

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said firefighters are battling a brush fire in the 12000 block of Seabird Avenue in Weeki Wachee, drawing multiple units to the scene.
Officials said no structures are currently threatened, but ask residents and motorists to avoid the area while crews continue containment efforts.
The Florida Forest Service’s Withlacoochee Forestry Center is assisting HCFR with fire suppression and control.
This is a developing story.
